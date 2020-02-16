LIVE

Hannover 96 II - Hamburger SV II

Regionalliga Nord - 16 February 2020

Regionalliga Nord – Follow the Football match between Hannover 96 II and Hamburger SV II live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Hannover 96 II and Hamburger SV II? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hannover 96 II vs Hamburger SV II. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

