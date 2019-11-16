LIVE

SC Weiche Flensburg 08 - HSC Hannover

Regionalliga Nord - 16 November 2019

Regionalliga Nord – Follow the Football match between SC Weiche Flensburg 08 and HSC Hannover live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between SC Weiche Flensburg 08 and HSC Hannover? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SC Weiche Flensburg 08 vs HSC Hannover. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

