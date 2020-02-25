Lichtenberg 47
    -
    14:30
    25/02/20
    ZFC Meuselwitz
      Regionalliga Nordost • Day 20
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Lichtenberg 47 - ZFC Meuselwitz
      Regionalliga Nordost - 25 February 2020

      Regionalliga Nordost – Follow the Football match between Lichtenberg 47 and ZFC Meuselwitz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 25 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Lichtenberg 47 and ZFC Meuselwitz? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lichtenberg 47 vs ZFC Meuselwitz. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.