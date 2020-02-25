LIVE

Lichtenberg 47 - ZFC Meuselwitz

Regionalliga Nordost - 25 February 2020

Regionalliga Nordost – Follow the Football match between Lichtenberg 47 and ZFC Meuselwitz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 25 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Lichtenberg 47 and ZFC Meuselwitz? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lichtenberg 47 vs ZFC Meuselwitz. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

