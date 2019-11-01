LIVE

Rot-Weiß Erfurt - VfB Germania Halberstadt

Regionalliga Nordost - 1 November 2019

Regionalliga Nordost – Follow the Football match between Rot-Weiß Erfurt and VfB Germania Halberstadt live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Rot-Weiß Erfurt and VfB Germania Halberstadt? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rot-Weiß Erfurt vs VfB Germania Halberstadt. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

