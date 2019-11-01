Rot-Weiß Erfurt
    -
    18:00
    01/11/19
    Steigerwaldstadion
    VfB Germania Halberstadt
      Regionalliga Nordost • Day 14
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Rot-Weiß Erfurt - VfB Germania Halberstadt
      Regionalliga Nordost - 1 November 2019

      Regionalliga Nordost – Follow the Football match between Rot-Weiß Erfurt and VfB Germania Halberstadt live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Rot-Weiß Erfurt and VfB Germania Halberstadt? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rot-Weiß Erfurt vs VfB Germania Halberstadt. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment