LIVE

VfB Auerbach - FSV Union Fürstenwalde

Regionalliga Nordost - 22 November 2019

Regionalliga Nordost – Follow the Football match between VfB Auerbach and FSV Union Fürstenwalde live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between VfB Auerbach and FSV Union Fürstenwalde? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfB Auerbach vs FSV Union Fürstenwalde. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

