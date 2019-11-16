TSG Balingen
    -
    13:00
    16/11/19
    Rot-Weiß Koblenz
      Regionalliga Südwest • Day 17
      Scores
      avant-match

      LIVE
      TSG Balingen - Rot-Weiß Koblenz
      Regionalliga Südwest - 16 November 2019

      Regionalliga Südwest – Follow the Football match between TSG Balingen and Rot-Weiß Koblenz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between TSG Balingen and Rot-Weiß Koblenz? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for TSG Balingen vs Rot-Weiß Koblenz. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment