LIVE

Alemannia Aachen - TuS Haltern

Regionalliga West - 20 August 2019

Regionalliga West – Follow the Football match between Alemannia Aachen and TuS Haltern live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 20 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Alemannia Aachen and TuS Haltern? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alemannia Aachen vs TuS Haltern. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

