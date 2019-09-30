Borussia Dortmund II
    -
    19:15
    30/09/19
    Stadion Rote Erde
    Rot-Weiß Oberhausen
      Regionalliga West • Day 11
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Borussia Dortmund II - Rot-Weiß Oberhausen
      Regionalliga West - 30 September 2019

      Regionalliga West – Follow the Football match between Borussia Dortmund II and Rot-Weiß Oberhausen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:15 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Borussia Dortmund II and Rot-Weiß Oberhausen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Borussia Dortmund II vs Rot-Weiß Oberhausen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment