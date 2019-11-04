LIVE

Fortuna Köln - Alemannia Aachen

Regionalliga West - 4 November 2019

Regionalliga West – Follow the Football match between Fortuna Köln and Alemannia Aachen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:15 on 4 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Fortuna Köln and Alemannia Aachen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fortuna Köln vs Alemannia Aachen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

