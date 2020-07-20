Relegated Leganes part ways with manager Aguirre

July 20 (Reuters) - Leganes have parted ways with coach Javier Aguirre following their relegation from La Liga, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Leganes, who took the relegation battle to the final day, suffered the drop following their 2-2 draw with title winners Real Madrid on Sunday.

"C.D Leganes and Javier Aguirre will not continue to be together after the end of the 2019/20 season," the club said in a statement https://www.cdleganes.com/en/new/c-d-leganes-and-javier-aguirre-will-not-continue-to-be-together.

"The club wants to thank the Mexican manager for his work in the last months in which he managed to take the team one goal away from the survival."

Aguirre, 61, was hired in November when Leganes stood at the bottom of the table and the Mexican coach led them to seven wins during his 26 games in charge.

But Leganes' survival bid lost momentum in January after forward Youssef En-Nesyri was sold to Sevilla, while striker Martin Braithwaite left for Barcelona when his release clause was activated in February after the transfer window closed. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak; Editing by Ken Ferris)

