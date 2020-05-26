Football

Relegation-fighting Bremen held to 0-0 draw by Gladbach

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BREMEN, Germany, May 26 (Reuters) - Werder Bremen drew 0-0 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, a result which moved the visitors into the top four but kept Bremen in the relegation zone.

Bremen came alive in the second half and missed a couple of big chances, above all when substitute Davie Selke cut into the area in the 89th minute but could only fire straight at visiting goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Gladbach had a flurry of early chances but their attacking ambitions faded as the game, played behind closed doors, went on and Bremen looked more likely to get the elusive goal.

The draw left Bremen 17th in the standings on 22 points after 27 games, while Gladbach climbed up to fourth, level on 53 points with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen having played 28 matches. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

