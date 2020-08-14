Relentless Bayern blitz Barca 8-2 to reach Champions League semis

By Simon Evans

LISBON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich produced the mother of all Champions League thrashings against a helpless Barcelona by winning 8-2 in Friday's quarter-final in one of the most remarkable matches in the competition's history.

Thomas Mueller gave a sign of what was to come by scoring in the fourth minute and although Barca quickly replied with a comical own goal from David Alaba and then missed two clear chances to take the lead, Bayern soon proved irresistible.

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and another goal from Mueller in the space of 10 minutes put the Germans 4-1 up by halftime and not even Luis Suarez's strike after the interval gave Barca any sense that they stood a chance of getting back into the game.

Joshua Kimmich finished off a swaggering move from Alphonso Davies to score the fifth while a strike from top scorer Robert Lewandowski and two late goals from Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan from Barca, compounded the Catalans' humiliation.

Bayern, who last won Europe's biggest prize in 2013, will meet either Manchester City or Olympique Lyonnais in the last four. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

