Relentless Real can almost touch title after eighth win in a row

34 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - Real Madrid took another step towards their first La Liga title in three years by beating free-falling Alaves 2-0 at home on Friday, overcoming a number of high-profile absences to secure their eighth consecutive victory.

Real were missing three of their first-choice defenders as captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal were suspended and Marcelo was injured but they got off to a comfortable start as Karim Benzema converted from the spot in the 11th minute.

It was the third game in a row in which Real had broken the deadlock thanks to a penalty and they sealed the win when Benzema turned provider and allowed Marco Asensio to tap into an empty net early in the second half.

Real moved on to 80 points, restoring their four-point lead over second-placed Barcelona with three games remaining. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

