LIVE tonight - Relive Man Utd 3-2 Juventus: The 1999 Champions League semi-final

Manchester United celebrate Andy Cole's winner in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match against Juventus at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin, Italy. United won 3-2 on the night to go through 4-3 on aggregateManchester United celebrate Andy Cole's winner in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match against Juventus at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin, Italy. United won 3-2 on the night to go through 4-3 on aggregate

Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport
an hour ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

April 21, 1999. A Champions League semi-final. Juventus against Manchester United. A match for the ages and on its 21st anniversary, Eurosport are doing a retrospective minute-by-minute blog.

Two weeks prior Ryan Giggs had – as Manchester United tended to do – scored an injury-time leveller to leave the second leg finely poised but favouring Juventus after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

United found themselves 2-0 down in the return, and 3-1 down on aggregate, inside 11 minutes.

Yet, they would prevail, driven forward by their inspirational captain Roy Keane, who produced a man-of-the-match performance.

Rob Smyth, in his long read That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble, was effusive of Keane’s contribution, whose first-half yellow card had ruled him out of the final.

[Keane’s] radiant mental strength and relentless, progressive passing sparked their famous comeback against Juventus in the semi-finals.

Follow minute-by-minute updates from 19:00 here..

