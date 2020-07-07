Rennes buy Lyon striker Terrier for 15 million euros

July 7 (Reuters) - Rennes have bought striker Martin Terrier from Ligue 1 rivals Olympique Lyon for a fee of 15 million euros ($17 million), including 3 million euros in add-ons, Lyon said.

The 23-year-old has made 77 appearances for Lyon since joining the club in 2018 and has scored 17 goals in all competitions. Lyon said they would receive 15% of the profit if Rennes sold Terrier on, and a bonus of 2-3 million euros if the transfer fee exceeded certain thresholds.

Rennes said in a statement https://www.staderennais.com/martin-terrier-est-rennais that Terrier had signed a five-year deal with the club.

($1 = 0.8863 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

