The Ligue 1 side went ahead on 56 minutes with a Serhou Guirassy penalty, only for Cristian Ramirez to equalise three minutes later with a long-range effort.

The hosts were rewarded for their efforts 11 minutes after the restart when Guirassy converted a penalty after Martin Terrier was brought down by Egor Sorokin but the visitors levelled quickly, against the run of play.

Football Chelsea clean sheet against Sevilla a big deal, says Lampard 2 MINUTES AGO

Rennes travel to Sevilla and Krasnodar host Chelsea in the second round of matches next Wednesday. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Football Pique among four players to get new Barcelona contracts 11 MINUTES AGO