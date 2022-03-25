A request has been made for the Argentina national team to travel to the World Cup in Qatar with the heart of Diego Maradona.

Argentina have not won the World Cup since Maradona inspired the nation to victory in Mexico in 1986.

"We want to fulfil what we feel would be his wish, we want Maradona's heart to travel with the national team to Qatar," a joint-statement from both companies, Bombay and SBO, said. "That he travels with them, that he be in the [training] camp, in a room, on the bus, in the locker room, on the pitch and if God and Diego want, seven games later, next to the long-awaited cup.

"It's our dream, and we want it to be everyone's dream from today."

Bombay executive Javier Mentasti added : "Can you imagine Diego's heart taking off on the plane with the national team to Qatar, to be in the national team's locker room and in the pre-game talks?

"Perhaps it's a dream but we want to make it a reality."

There has been no comment from the Argentine FA or Maradona’s family.

