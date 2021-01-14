The CONCACAF men's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the governing body for football in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Thursday.

The competition had been originally scheduled for March last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League Ferguson, Rooney praise Man Utd's Rashford for fighting child food poverty 2 HOURS AGO

The eight participating nations were drawn into two groups of four with Mexico and Honduras the two seeded teams.

Group A will be comprised of Mexico, United States - who could field Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic while Group B will include Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti.

Groups will play a round-robin with the top two teams in each advancing to the semi-finals.

The semi-final winners will earn spots at the Tokyo Games.

Premier League Frank Lampard says it's tough to criticise players for hugging 3 HOURS AGO