Football

'Resilience, fight, character, courage' - Arteta hails Arsenal's 1-0 win at Leeds

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised his players for the 'resilience, fight, character and courage' they showed against Leeds in a 1-0 win on Sunday that maintains the Gunners at the top of the Premier League with their best ever start to a season.

00:01:09, 3 minutes ago