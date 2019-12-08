Resilient Wolves hold Brighton to thrilling 2-2 draw

Diogo Jota fired Wolves ahead and then hauled them level in a frantic first half after Neal Maupay and Davy Propper had cancelled out the Portuguese forward's opener.

The result left Wolves sixth in the standings on 24 points from 16 games, behind fifth-placed Manchester United on goal difference and one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in seventh.

Jota struck in the 28th minute with a crisp finish after a fine assist by Raul Jimenez but a poor close-range effort two minutes later proved costly as Brighton turned the match on its head with two quickfire goals.

Maupay equalised with a sumptuous strike from 18 metres in the 34th after taking a long Dale Stephens ball in his stride and Propper buried a header from 11 metres in the 36th from a Leandro Trossard cross.

Propper then turned from hero to zero as he gave the ball away to Jonny Otto and Jota made amends for his earlier miss with a clinical strike from inside the penalty area.