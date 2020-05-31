Football

Ajax's Total Footballers beat United's treble-winners to be crowned greatest European champions

Result: Ajax 1972 voted greatest European champions

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The Eurosport Cup was devised to settle some of the most contentious debates in football. This week Eurosport readers were asked to decide on football’s greatest-ever European champion. They eventually went for Ajax.

It was a debate so contentious, users were unable to settle it in regulation time, with the final going into extra-time. After five days of voting, 32 teams had been whittled down to two: The battle of the treble winners – Manchester United 1999 or Ajax 1972.

United struck late to beat Bayern 2-1 at the Nou Camp while Ajax overcame the catenaccio of Inter Milan 2-0 at Stadion Feijenoord in matches that arguably marked the zenith for both Fergie Time and Total Football. Such was each side’s brilliance the two teams were inseparable by Sunday afternoon, following just over 10,000 votes, so to extra-time it went.

The case for both sides’ excellence is compelling, with Rob Smyth and Jonathan Wilson having made them previously on this site.

Wilson wrote of the excellence of Johan Cruyff, who was man of the match in that final, as both a player and then a coach:

Cruyff the player was gloriously impudent, a slight and graceful genius who proved that brain could outmanoeuvre brawn. Cruyff the coach, Cruyff the manager, was able to retain that sense of the joy of the game, the importance of beauty and, what’s harder, to convey that sense to his players.

CRUYFF'S LEGACY? THE WHOLE OF MODERN FOOTBALL

Meanwhile, the 1999 win was, according to Smyth, a triumph in Sir Alex Ferguson's image.

It would absurd to suggest that United were not fortunate. Bayern had the better chances – by far the better chances – and Sheringham’s equalising goal could have been sped up and accompanied by the Benny Hill theme. But there’s no point receiving luck if you don’t know how to ride it, and the way United won the game was entirely consistent with the personality and achievements of that particular team. They came from behind to win or draw 17 matches in the Treble season; to prove it wasn’t a fluke, they did it 16 times in 1999-2000.

READ THAT NIGHT IN BARCELONA: UNITED AND THE 1999 TREBLE IN FULL

Ironically, it was Ajax who won the Eurosport Cup vote in extra-time – or to put it another way, Fergie Time – after the vote was put to put to the public one more time.

The schedule

Related Topics
Football
What's On (2)

