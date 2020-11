Football

'Retire No.10 for all clubs in tribute to Maradona' - Villas-Boas

Marseille head coach Andre Villas-Boas said that FIFA should retire all number 10 jerseys to pay homage to football legend Diego Armando Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday. The Portuguese coach also remembered the only time he met the Argentine great, when Maradona visited Inter Milan's training ground where Villas-Boas was assistant coach in the 2008-2009 season.

