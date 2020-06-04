Football

Retired China soccer star calls for ouster of Communist Party

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - A retired Chinese soccer star called for the ouster of China's ruling Communist Party in a video released on Thursday on the YouTube channel of fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui, who is close with former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Hao Haidong, 50, who was a major star in China during the 1990s and 2000s, and is known to have a residence in Spain, spoke in a 53-minute video interview. Thursday is the 31st anniversary of the crackdown on student protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

YouTube is blocked in China.

Football

'Why do you need the money now?': Schalke apologise for ticket refund questions

2 HOURS AGO

"I think the Chinese people should not be trampled upon by the Chinese Communist Party any more. I think this Communist Party should be kicked out of humanity. This is the conclusion I reached after 50 years of living," he says in the video.

It was not clear where Hao was speaking from in the video, or in another on the same YouTube channel.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hao, a prolific scorer who played for the Chinese national team more than 100 times, led China to its only World Cup finals appearance, in 2002.

He has been outspoken on social issues and has criticised the Chinese football establishment, earning him the nickname "Cannon Hao", but had not previously spoken out against the Communist Party.

He appeared in the video with his wife, former badminton champion Ye Zhaoying.

On Wednesday, a group of propeller planes trailing banners that read "New Federal State of China" flew over New York, where Guo and Bannon, former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, livestreamed from a boat, the New York Post reported. Guo is also known as Miles Kwok.

In another video, Hao read from a "declaration" of the "New Federal State of China."

Hao's Weibo account, which had more than 7 million followers, appeared to have been removed on Thursday afternoon from the Twitter-like platform. All entries on him on Zhihu, a popular question-and-answer website, had also been removed.

Hao started his career playing for the junior team of the People's Liberation Army, rising to the rank of major.

Guo, who is wanted in China for financial crimes, left China in 2014 and has been using YouTube to accuse senior Chinese officials of wrongdoing. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian: Editing by Tony Munroe and Neil Fullick)

Football

Eto'o - I used to hide playing football from my parents

2 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Bundesliga

Dortmund defend players' haircuts amid tight health protocol

22 MINUTES AGO
Football

'Why do you need the money now?': Schalke apologise for ticket refund questions

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Eto'o - I used to hide playing football from my parents

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Fernandes: Spurs wanted to sign me but thought I was too expensive

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article'Why do you need the money now?': Schalke apologise for ticket refund questions
Next articleIneos, Van Vleuten step up the hard work ahead of cycling restart