Football

Return to contact training a big boost says Liverpool's Klopp

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 1 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said resuming contact training has made a "massive difference" for the Premier League leaders as they step up preparations for the restart of the season on June 17 following the COVID-19 disruption.

The league was suspended on March 13 due to the pandemic, with teams returning to training in small groups before voting last week to return to contact training.

"It's absolutely brilliant, a massive difference ... we could work on all the things we wanted to work on," German Klopp told the club website.

"The first week was already really good with small groups, I enjoyed that ... it was important to get on track again, to get used to the pitch, ball and boots... now we work on tactical things, that works really well.

"... Hopefully we can make progress in the next two or three weeks, there are a lot of things that need to be organised... we need to get hopefully a couple of (bits of) information but we take it like it is and use each second we are together."

Liverpool have a 25-point lead over Manchester City and need two wins to secure their first top-flight title in 30 years. They are scheduled to face Everton in their first game back.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

What's On (2)

