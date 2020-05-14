Football

Returning to training felt like being a child again, says Atletico's Savic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has spoken of his joy at returning to train for the first time after being cooped up at home for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atletico's last match was their 3-2 win away to Champions League holders Liverpool to reach the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition.

But that euphoria was followed by uncertainty as Spain imposed a strict lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus, with even elite athletes only allowed out of the house to go to the supermarket or pharmacy. It was also the last professional football match played in England.

Premier League

Henry v Scholes, Cantona v Giggs - Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?

AN HOUR AGO

Spain's restrictions were eased last week and Atletico, like all clubs in Spain's top two divisions, returned to individual training as part of the league's four-step plan to return to activity.

"I felt like a little boy going to play with his friends on the field," Savic told a virtual news conference on Thursday.

"I felt very happy to be on the pitch again, training at home is just not the same."

Savic and his team mates are restricted to individual drills for now but are expected to start training in small groups from next week, subject to testing negative for the virus. Organisers La Liga hope the season can start up again on June 12.

A number of players in Spain and across Europe have expressed their fears about returning to training and matches and risking getting infected with the virus, but Savic had no complaints.

"I didn't have any fear about going out to train, I was really looking forward to returning because it's always better to train on the pitch than at home," he said.

"We lack the same freedom we had before and we still need to feel that contact with the other team mates. But we have already taken a big step with the individual work and it can help us get closer to what we want to do in the next few weeks, which is to get back to competing."

Savic also suggested he will not object to the league's plans for teams to live away from their families, quarantined in closed facilities, once the season re-starts until it ends.

"I wouldn't be bothered with being quarantined. I spent more than two months stuck quarantined inside my home on my own so I'd have no problem with that," he added. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Peter Graff)

Football

Brighton striker Murray questions Premier League restart plans

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Soccer-Who will be inside stadiums when Bundesliga returns

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Italian sports boss sees "99% chance" of Serie A restart in June

12 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Henry v Scholes, Cantona v Giggs - Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Brighton striker Murray questions Premier League restart plans

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Soccer-Who will be inside stadiums when Bundesliga returns

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Angelino: Why you should support Leipzig in the Bundesliga

00:00:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Time to get going again' - Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz on Bundesliga return

00:00:58
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

12/05/2020 AT 09:25
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Judo

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco cancelled due to Corona virus outbreak

04/03/2020 AT 15:32
Australian Open

Australian Open 2019 - Live TV details, dates, schedule, odds, tickets and draw

13/01/2019 AT 11:15
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: Nibali reflecting on his winning finish in 2013

11/05/2020 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Liverpool 'ready to pounce' as Lyon forced to sell star - Euro Papers

11/05/2020 AT 10:52
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleHenry v Scholes, Cantona v Giggs - Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?
Next articleItalian sports boss sees "99% chance" of Serie A restart in June