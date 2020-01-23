Revised FA Cup fourth round draw
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup fourth round: Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United Manchester City v Fulham Newcastle United v Oxford United Hull City v Chelsea Bournemouth v Arsenal Burnley v Norwich City Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur Northampton Town v Derby County Brentford v Leicester City Queens Park Rangers v
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following is the revised draw for the FA
Cup fourth round:
Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool
Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United
Manchester City v Fulham
Newcastle United v Oxford United
Hull City v Chelsea
Bournemouth v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich City
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Northampton Town v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester City
Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Coventry City v Birmingham City
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
Reading v Cardiff City
Millwall v Sheffield United
Ties to be played Jan 24-27
(Compiled by Ken Ferris
Editing by Christian Radnedge)