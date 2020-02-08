Richarlison sparks Everton win after Palace's Benteke ends drought

After Christian Benteke had cancelled out Bernard's opener with his first Palace goal since April, Richarlison picked up the ball on the halfway line, drove into the area and unleashed an unstoppable shot for his ninth league goal of the season.

Although Palace began promisingly, with Patrick van Aanholt's scruffy shot hitting the post, Everton went ahead after 18 minutes when Theo Walcott created space to deliver a perfect cross for Bernard's controlled volley.

That was Walcott's last meaningful contribution as he soon departed with a jarred knee to be replaced by Djibril Sidibe but only after a curious episode saw the Frenchman briefly disappear down the tunnel, apparently in search of a second sock.

The visitors, who have not won since Boxing Day, struggled to deal with Richarlison's movement and power but forced their way back into contention when Everton keeper Jordan Pickford somehow allowed Benteke's shot to roll under his body in the 51st to end a goal drought that had lasted 1,476 minutes.

Seven minutes later Richarlison scored while Pickford saved point-blank from Benteke, who also hit the post, before Calvert-Lewin put the game beyond Palace in the 88th when he reacted quickest to net after Richarlison's header hit the bar. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)