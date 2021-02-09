England Women's newly appointed interim coach Hege Riise named her first squad on Tuesday ahead of the team's friendly against Northern Ireland this month.

She confirmed that Arsenal's Beth Mead was not selected due to a lack of playing time and below-par performance, while Lyon were not prepared to allow Nikita Parris to travel amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Football Double life Blues star Scott living life in the fast lane 2 HOURS AGO

Riise, a World Cup winner with Norway in 1995 and an Olympic gold medallist in 2000, was named the Lionesses caretaker manager after head coach Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer men's side Inter Miami last month.

The Norwegian named a 20-member squad, comprising experienced players and youngsters, for the Northern Ireland friendly which will be played on Feb. 23.

England, who have not played a competitive match since last year's SheBelieves Cup tournament in the USA, are also scheduled to face Canada in a friendly on April 13.

"I'm looking forward to leading my first international camp with England," Riise said in a statement. "I've watched a lot of England and club matches and believe this is a group of players who are capable of winning at a major tournament."

Nikita Parris (Olympique Lyon) and Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain) Image credit: Getty Images

Manchester City trio Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton and Ellen White were all named in the squad, while Riise also included the uncapped quartet of Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Ella Toone - the only representative for title challengers Manchester United.

Midfielder Jill Scott could make her 150th appearance for England after she was included in the squad too.

Riise will take interim charge of the Lionesses until Sarina Wiegman, currently the head coach of the Netherlands women's team, takes over in September.

"My work from now until Sarina Wiegman's arrival is to develop their ability, playing style and physical conditioning to contribute to future success – this summer and beyond," added Riise.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Ellen White

Additional reporting courtesy of Reuters.

transfers Lautaro blow pushes City towards Haaland - Transfer Notebook 3 HOURS AGO