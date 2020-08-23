Rio clubs leave it late as Botafogo draw with Flamengo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Flamengo and Botafogo played out an exciting 1-1 draw in a Rio de Janeiro derby on Sunday that featured two goals in stoppage time and a controversially disallowed Flamengo strike.

Pedro Raul put Botafogo ahead seconds into added time but Gabriel Barbosa equalised by converting a penalty with the last kick of the game.

However, reigning Serie A champions Flamengo will feel justifiably upset after Barbosa had a goal chalked off following a VAR review with 15 minutes remaining.

The result leaves the title holders 12th with just five points from their first five games.

Botafogo, meanwhile, remain unbeaten in eighth place with six points from four matches. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

