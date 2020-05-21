Football

Rio health officials chide Flamengo for restarting training

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 21 (Reuters) - The Rio de Janeiro government criticised Brazilian champions Flamengo for returning to training on Wednesday, with the city's health secretary saying clubs were not yet permitted to restart ball work or physical drills.

Flamengo, who won the league and the Copa Libertadores in 2019, recalled their players on Monday after a two-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city's health secretary said officials met with the club doctor on Wednesday to reaffirm the regulations.

Football

NWSL planning month-long tournament in June -reports

AN HOUR AGO

"Flamengo were informed that non-essential activities suspended remain suspended until May 25," the health secretary said in a statement.

The statement said the club could evaluate and test players for the coronavirus but that training was not permitted, although it did not say if any action would be taken.

Flamengo refused to comment on the notification.

Brazil's state championships were suspended in mid-March and none have restarted. Only a few top clubs have recalled their players for training and no date has been set for a restart of the season.

Brazil reported another 889 deaths on Wednesday, taking the overall total to 18,860, the highest in South America. (Writing by Andrew Downie in London; editing by Richard Pullin)

Transfers

Neymar set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain - Paper Round

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Man Utd captain Maguire feels 'so safe' on return to training

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Eight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna test positive for coronavirus

2 MINUTES AGO
Football

NWSL planning month-long tournament in June -reports

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Neymar set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain - Paper Round

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Man Utd captain Maguire feels 'so safe' on return to training

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNWSL planning month-long tournament in June -reports
Next articleEight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna test positive for coronavirus