Riyad Mahrez makes his mark as Algeria beat Kenya

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez was on target as Algeria launched their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-0 Group C win over Kenya.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored from the penalty spot in the 34th minute to give Les Fennecs the lead.

A meandering run from Youcef Atal was brought to an end by a poor challenge from Dennis Odhiambo and Bounedjah made no mistake from the resulting penalty.

Mahrez then doubled the advantage two minutes before the break when his shot from Ismael Bennacer’s cut-back was deflected past goalkeeper Patrick Matasi by Abud Omar.

Kenya were more of a threat after the interval but failed to test Algeria goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi, with Michael Olunga’s shot that was blocked by Aissa Mandi as close as they came.