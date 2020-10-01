Robert Lewandowski has been named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

The Bayern Munich and Poland forward hit 55 goals in 47 goals last season in an extraordinary treble-winning year.

Football Messi, Ronaldo to renew Champions League rivalry AN HOUR AGO

The 32-year-old received the commendation at the Champions League group stage draw, where he told presenters Pedro Pinto and Reshmin Chowdhury that he was "very grateful, very proud and very happy” to receive the award.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, Image credit: Getty Images

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City and Manuel Neuer of Bayern made up the top three.

Lewandowski was also named forward of the year, while Neuer picked up the goalkeeper of the year award and it was a Bayern hat-trick as Joshua Kimmich was named defender of the year. Their manager Hansi Flick was coach of the year.

Pernille Harder won the Women's Player of the Year award after an extraordinary season with Wolfsburg. The Danish attacker scored 38 goals in 33 games last season, helping her club to the final of the Champions League were they were beaten 3-0 by Lyon.

Harder left Wolfsburg this summer, joining Chelsea in the WSL.

Awards in Full

Men's Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder

Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick

Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur

Best women’s goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi

Best men’s defender: Joshua Kimmich

Best women’s defender: Wendie Renard

Best men’s midfielder: Kevin de Bruyne

Best women’s midfielder: Dzsenifer Marozsan

Best men’s forward: Robert Lewandowski

Best women’s forward: Pernille Harder

Football Champions League group stage draw AN HOUR AGO