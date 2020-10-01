Robert Lewandowski has been named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.
The Bayern Munich and Poland forward hit 55 goals in 47 goals last season in an extraordinary treble-winning year.
The 32-year-old received the commendation at the Champions League group stage draw, where he told presenters Pedro Pinto and Reshmin Chowdhury that he was "very grateful, very proud and very happy” to receive the award.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23,
Image credit: Getty Images
Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City and Manuel Neuer of Bayern made up the top three.
Lewandowski was also named forward of the year, while Neuer picked up the goalkeeper of the year award and it was a Bayern hat-trick as Joshua Kimmich was named defender of the year. Their manager Hansi Flick was coach of the year.
Pernille Harder won the Women's Player of the Year award after an extraordinary season with Wolfsburg. The Danish attacker scored 38 goals in 33 games last season, helping her club to the final of the Champions League were they were beaten 3-0 by Lyon.
Harder left Wolfsburg this summer, joining Chelsea in the WSL.
Awards in Full
- Men's Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski
- Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder
- Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick
- Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur
- Best women’s goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi
- Best men’s defender: Joshua Kimmich
- Best women’s defender: Wendie Renard
- Best men’s midfielder: Kevin de Bruyne
- Best women’s midfielder: Dzsenifer Marozsan
- Best men’s forward: Robert Lewandowski
- Best women’s forward: Pernille Harder