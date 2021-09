Football

Robert Lewandowski beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into 2nd & 3rd for Golden Shoe

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski was presented with the 2021 European Golden Shoe on Tuesday, marking his achievement as the continent's top goalscorer in the 2020/21 season. With 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances, Lewandowski comfortably outscored second-placed Lionel Messi (30) and Cristiano Ronaldo (29).

