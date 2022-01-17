Robert Lewandowski has won the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the second year running.

The Bayern Munich and Poland striker enjoyed another sensational year in 2021, firing 69 goals in all competitions.

He saw off competition from PSG star Lionel Messi, who had pipped him to the Ballon d’Or title in November.

After being announced as the winner by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the Poland international said, "I am very honoured to win this trophy. I feel very proud. I feel happiness because this trophy belongs also to my team mates, to my coaches, because we all work hard to winning the games, to winning the trophies."



Lewandowski's latest success comes after he made Bundesliga history by reaching 40 goals in record breaking time. He struck 41 times in 29 matches to break Gerd Muller’s previous record for goals in a calendar year.

"I never dream to break this record of Gerd Muller, to score 41 goals in 29 games", he said.

If you ask me that a few years ago, I tell you no, it's impossible to score so many goals in Bundesliga

Lewandowski finished his acceptance by paying tribute to Muller - who died last August at the age 75 - saying, "Now he's not with us anymore and this old record what I broke, I also say to him thank you because without him that will be impossible. He did so many records and for me and the next generation of players that was the next step, to be there, to break this record."

