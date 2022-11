Football

Robert Lewandowski leads Barcelona tributes to retiring club legend Gerard Pique - 'Pique is Barca'

Barcelona stars old and new paid tribute on Friday to team-mate Gerard Pique, who has announced that he will retire after Saturday's La Liga match against Almeria at Camp Nou. Pique played for Barca's youth team, but then moved to Manchester United, where he would make his professional debut in 2004.

