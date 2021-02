Football

Robert Lewandowski: 'The 40-goal record? I don't think about it'

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in the 2-0 win against Al Ahly of Egypt in the Club World Cup semi-finals and is out to strike again in Thursday's final against Tigres of Mexico. In the Bundesliga, he has scored 24 in 27 matches so far and chases Gerd Muller's 40-goal record from the 1971-72 season.

