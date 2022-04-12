Robert Lewandowski could end up moving from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, but no deal has been agreed yet between the two clubs.

Polish broadcasters "TVP Sport" and "Interia Sport" claimed that Lewandowski would leave Bayern and an agreement had been reached with the Catalan club.

Reports were circulating that Lewandowski had informed the top brass at Bayern Munich of his decision.

However, information gathered by Eurosport Germany says that no deal has been agreed yet between the Catalan club and the 33-year-old.

No meeting had taken place with CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic on the part of Lewandowski.

The Poland skipper’s contract at Bayern runs until June 2023, but Sport1 says he will discuss the possibility of a new deal with the Bavarian side first before considering a move away.

The report goes on to say that Lewandowski’s departure is still a possibility and his advisor Pini Zahavi is in exchange with numerous top clubs, and Barcelona is mentioned as a potential buyer.

Lewandowski is high on Barcelona’s list as a cheaper option to Erling Haaland, who is deemed to be too expensive.

But Bayern will only let Lewandowski leave should they find an adequate replacement. If there is a stalemate and the Pole does not renew or find a move, then he will go into the final year of his contract at leave Bavaria next year.

Lewandowski has continued his sensational goalscoring form this season after netting 46 goals in 40 matches across all competitions.

His consistent deadly form in front of goal has seen the Pole win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award in 2020 and 2021.

The striker’s immediate focus will now be on a Champions League quarter-final second leg against Villarreal on Tuesday, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from a first leg defeat at the Estadio de le Ceramica.

