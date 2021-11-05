Roberto Firmino is set for a spell of more than four weeks on the sidelines, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian picked up an injury during the Reds' 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid that saw them into the Champions League knockout stages.

Ad

And based on Klopp's prediction, the 30-year-old is set to miss Liverpool's trip to West Ham on Sunday, as well as international duty with Brazil and Premier League matches against Arsenal and Southampton.

Champions League Liverpool send out a warning to the rest of Europe - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 08:38

"We are talking weeks, still. More than four. I'd consider that a serious injury," said the German.

Diogo Jota will deputised in Firmino´s absence, with the two regularly rotating this season.

As for the rest of the squad, Klopp revealed the Curtis Jones has also suffered an eye injury while Joe Gomez remains out.

"Curtis is a completely different story [to Firmino]," added Klopp. "He was very unlucky in training - he got a finger that scratched the eye. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly.

"He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again.

"And Joey, hopefully after the international break as well."

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Chelsea

Premier League Opinion: Robertson's poor form is becoming a big problem for Liverpool 02/11/2021 AT 18:28