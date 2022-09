Football

Roberto Mancini ‘satisfied’ as Italy reach Nations League final four after win over Hungary

Roberto Mancini is left "satisfied" as Italy reach the Nations League final four after their win over Hungary. "I am very satisfied because we were playing two difficult matches, and everything was perfect," Mancini said. "The players were very brave except for the last 20 minutes today. We must improve that."

