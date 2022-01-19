Robinho’s bid to have his conviction for rape overturned has been thrown out by Italy’s highest court.

The former Brazil international and five others were found guilty of rape in 2017, and sentenced to nine years in prison.

His legal team has been exploring avenues to have the ruling overturned, but it appears there is no more room for manoeuvre after the Supreme Court in Rome upheld the original decision.

The incident in question took place at a nightclub in 2013, with Robinho’s defence being that the act was consensual.

This was rejected by a court in Milan, and the Rome court - the highest legal body in Italy - supported the original decision.

Robinho, 37, is currently without a club after Santos ripped up his six-year contract in 2020 after one of the club’s official sponsors made reference to the player’s case.

Brazilian firm Orthopride said it had severed ties with Santos "out of respect for women" following the signing of Robinho.

The former Brazil international numbers Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan among his former clubs.

Robinho is currently in his native Brazil and it remains to be seen if Italy launches an extradition process. Brazil has a policy of not extraditing its citizens, but Italy has the option of transferring sentence to Brazil and asking for him to serve his prison sentence there.

