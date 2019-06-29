Federer, a keen football fan, has spoken before about his appreciation for Messi, and the two athletes are regularly compared across their sports.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with the Financial Times ahead of Wimbledon Federer discussed Messi.

He spoke about the forward’s vision and the opportunities that can give him.

“What I love about Messi probably most is when he gets the ball and is able to turn the body towards goal, and then he has full vision," Federer said.

Roger FedererGetty Images

"Then he's going to pass, or dribble, or shoot.

" "There's always three options for him. He's one of the few who's got that. "

Federer is one of the favourites for Wimbledon, victory would be his 21st Grand Slam, more than any other male player.

Messi is in Brazil for the Copa America and has captained his team to the semi-finals where they will face the hosts.