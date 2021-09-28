Roger Hunt, a World Cup hero with England and Liverpool’s highest league goalscorer in history, has died aged 83.

Hunt played in all six matches in England’s triumphant run at the 1966 World Cup, with his three goals pivotal in helping Alf Ramsey’s side reach the knockout stage.

While debate has raged over whether teammate Geoff Hurst’s shot crossed the line in the final against West Germany, Hunt is perhaps the man who knew best, having been the closest to the ball when it bounced down off the crossbar. Hunt famously spun away in celebration rather than attempt to prod home the loose ball.

Hunt helped Liverpool to two First Division titles in 1964 and 1966 under Bill Shankly, with the club’s first FA Cup victory sandwiched in between.

His tally of 285 goals for the Reds stood as a record until Ian Rush surpassed him in 1992, while no one has bettered his mark of 244 league goals for the club.

“Hunt’s achievements saw him bestowed with an honorary knighthood from the Kop and he will forever be known as ‘Sir Roger’ by supporters of the club he graced with such distinction,” said Liverpool in a statement.

He finished his international career with 18 goals in 34 caps.

Hunt's death leaves just three survivors from the England team that started the 1966 World Cup final: Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst and George Cohen.

