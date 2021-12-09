Football

Roma boss Jose Mourinho 'dreams of winning the Europa Conference League' ahead of CSKA Sofia clash

Jose Mourinho: "Back then during that season my dream was to win the Champions League, now the dream is to win the Conference League. They are obviously two different tournaments, but this is the tournament we are playing now. We will see if Roma will have a chance to win the first edition of this tournament, and winning the first edition would also mean to write a little piece of history."

00:01:26, an hour ago