Roma held at home by Genoa after losing lead three times

Cengiz Under raced past two defenders to fire Roma ahead after six minutes of their opening Serie A game of the season only for Andrea Pinamonti to finish off a sweeping move and equalise ten minutes later.

Edin Dzeko put Roma back in front on the half-hour with a superb effort, controlling a ball over the top before turning past two defenders to score, but Genoa hit back again with a Domenico Criscito penalty two minutes before halftime.

Aleksandar Kolarov gave Roma the lead for the third time four minutes after the break with a trademark free kick which crashed against the underside of the bar before crossing the line.

But Genoa, not be outdone, again replied in the 70th minute, this time with Christian Kouame heading in Paolo Ghiglione's cross at the far post. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Ian Chadband)