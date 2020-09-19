Verona hit the woodwork in each half while Roma gave a disjointed performance in front of billionaire owner Dan Friedkin and his son Ryan, who both saw the match on a balmy evening at the Bentegodi stadium.

Even so, Leonardo Spinazzola nearly snatched a late winner for Roma when he smashed a long-range effort against the bar.

