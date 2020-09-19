Verona hit the woodwork in each half while Roma gave a disjointed performance in front of billionaire owner Dan Friedkin and his son Ryan, who both saw the match on a balmy evening at the Bentegodi stadium.

Even so, Leonardo Spinazzola nearly snatched a late winner for Roma when he smashed a long-range effort against the bar.

The Veneto regional government had given permission for up to 1,000 fans to watch the game but the club did not have time to sell tickets, instead inviting a small number of friends and relatives of club employees. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

