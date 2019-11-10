Roma knocked out of third place with defeat at Parma

Roma, playing three days after a Europa League defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach, nearly went ahead midway through the second half when Aleksandar Kolarov rattled the woodwork with a free kick and Javier Pastore's effort from the rebound was brilliantly saved by Luigi Sepe.

Instead, Sprocati fired Parma ahead from Riccardo Gagliolo's cross in the 68th minute and Cornelius added a second on the break with the last move of the match.

Roma were overhauled by free-scoring Lazio, who beat visiting Lecce 4-2, and Cagliari, who hammered Fiorentina 5-2 at home. Both have 24 points, followed by Atalanta and Roma on 22, Napoli with 19 and Parma who are eighth on 17. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)