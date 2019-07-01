Roma sign Spinazzola from Juve, send Pellegrini other way

Spinazzola had agreed a four-year contract, with the club shelling out 29.5 million euros ($33.48 million) for the 26-year-old, Roma said in a statement https://www.asroma.com/en/news/2019/6/roma-complete-signing-of-spinazzola. Juventus had paid 22 million euros for Pellegrini.

Roma also confirmed https://www.asroma.com/en/news/2019/6/manolas-completes-napoli-move that Greek international Kostas Manolas had moved to Napoli for a fee of 36 million euros after spending five seasons in the Italian capital.

Roma Chief Executive Guido Fienga had no doubts Spinazzola would settle quickly.

"Leonardo is a young player that has already acquired a lot of valuable experience in Italian football. I am certain that he will settle in here very quickly and will fit in well with the style our new coach implements," he said.

