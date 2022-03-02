Thomas Tuchel says Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea is a “massive change” for the club that has not sunk in yet.

Abramovich ushered in a new era for Chelsea and the Premier League when he bought the club in 2003, but his ownership has come under scrutiny following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about the news after reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup , Chelsea boss Tuchel said: “It's a bit too early for me to speak. I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich, so it's very hard for me. It didn't sink in yet this is going to stop. It's a massive change.

“It's big news and will be big change, but I am also never afraid of change and I'll focus on what I can influence.”

Tuchel also said he has not spoken to Abramovich since the Club World Cup win in Abu Dhabi last month.

“Maybe I heard it a little earlier than you but still very close to kick-off, we heard the rumours throughout the day, saw on TV, when we have team meetings and eat together everybody talks about it,” he told the BBC.

“It is big news, let's wait and see for the best and see what the day brings.

"I think every decision he takes is the right decision, it is his choice, his club, it is not on me to comment. In the very short term for us as a team, staff and players, hopefully not too much, maybe even it will change nothing, but the situation is now out there and a big situation so I can understand lots of reports.

"We try to cancel the noise and stay focused, which is not always easy, but we showed today we were able to do it.

"We are not living on an island, the players have internet - some are more concerned, to play on the same day a match where focus is absolutely key is not so easy and makes it a bigger performance."

Chelsea were made to work hard for victory over Championship Luton and twice had to come from behind.

Saul Niguez and Timo Werner netted for Chelsea before Romelu Lukaku scored a late winner.

“I like how we played,” said Tuchel.

“We didn't get frustrated and were patient and at the same time relentless to find the gaps and the decisive chances. We deserved to win, it was a good team performance, a very humble performance, I like it.”

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup takes place on Thursday, March 3.

