Football

Romanian doctor gets suspended jail sentence over Ekeng death

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BUCHAREST, June 5 (Reuters) - A Romanian court handed a one-and-a-half year suspended jail sentence to an emergency doctor for negligence before the death of Dinamo Bucharest's Cameroonian midfielder Patrick Ekeng in May 2016.

Ekeng collapsed on the field after suffering heart attack shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute during a domestic league match and was pronounced dead two hours later.

Elena Duta, the medical specialist in the ambulance which took Ekeng to hospital, was charged in June 2016 with unjustified inaction with prosecutors saying she made no attempt to resuscitate the player.

Football

China says ex-soccer star's call for ouster of Communist Party is 'absurd'

4 MINUTES AGO

Duta was also ordered to pay 200,000 euros ($227,000) in damages and sentenced to 60 days of community service, the court said in a statement late on Thursday.

Duta was not immediately available for comment.

Following the death of Ekeng, the world soccer players’ union FIFPro raised concerns about the level of first-aid treatment for footballers in Romania.

Eighteen-times Romanian champions Dinamo retired the number 14 shirt as a mark of respect to Ekeng, who also played for clubs in Cameroon, France, Switzerland and Spain.

($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Football

The Warm-Up: Timo Werner, Liverpool and the death of ITKs

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atletico's Llorente spent lockdown watching repeats of Anfield win

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

China says ex-soccer star's call for ouster of Communist Party is 'absurd'

4 MINUTES AGO
Football

The Warm-Up: Timo Werner, Liverpool and the death of ITKs

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atletico's Llorente spent lockdown watching repeats of Anfield win

2 HOURS AGO
Eliteserien

Eurosport to screen Norway’s Eliteserien across Europe

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Real Madrid make Sancho their top transfer target – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

02/06/2020 AT 17:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Tennis

Sharapova marches on in Stuttgart as Konta falls to Sevastova

27/04/2017 AT 14:34
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
Liga

Agent: Benitez has not been given 'ultimatum' by Real Madrid

16/12/2015 AT 10:41
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleThe Warm-Up: Timo Werner, Liverpool and the death of ITKs
Next articleChina says ex-soccer star's call for ouster of Communist Party is 'absurd'