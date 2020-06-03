Romanian league to resume on June 12, confirms LPF

BUCHAREST, June 3 (Reuters) - Romania's professional league (LPF) confirmed on Wednesday that the top-flight season will restart on June 12 as the playoffs between the top six teams must finish on July 18 with every club playing eight games in less than five weeks.

The Romanian football federation suspended all soccer in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.

The playoffs between the bottom eight teams, which follow 26 rounds during the regular season, will finish on Aug. 1 with teams playing 12 times in less than seven weeks, the LPF said.

Football Scottish Premiership season to begin in August 26 MINUTES AGO

High-flying Universitatea Craiova, who named ex-Lazio defender Cristiano Bergodi as coach last month, host FC Botosani in the first game after the re-start on June 12.

Leaders CFR Cluj, who won the title in the last two seasons, are at home against second-placed FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, in the much-anticipated clash at the top of the table two days later.

Cluj, led by former Chelsea right back Dan Petrescu, top the standings with 30 points, four points ahead of FCSB and Universitatea.

The Romanian champions will play in next season's Champions League's qualifying rounds while the following three teams will compete in the Europa League. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football Japan to launch new 'Women's Empowerment' top-flight league in 2021 30 MINUTES AGO